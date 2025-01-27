Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitshipaudiencePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1121 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5562 x 5955 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428186/music-festival-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740647/electro-night-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203945/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740646/party-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737718/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11206990/electro-night-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNight club party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428189/night-club-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041350/party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736128/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682814/party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737494/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737033/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12088311/live-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926500/live-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740637/electro-night-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseParty night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740635/party-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735346/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740651/party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license