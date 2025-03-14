rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
handpeopleartcigarettemanvintagepublic domainabstract
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736752/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736759/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736871/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737151/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Female witch casting fantasy remix, editable design
Female witch casting fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663744/female-witch-casting-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Female witch summoning fantasy remix, editable design
Female witch summoning fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664930/female-witch-summoning-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Instagram post template
Quit smoking Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Krupa, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Krupa, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734708/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735596/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736418/portrait-shelly-manne-ca-dec-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license