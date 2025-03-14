Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandpeopleartcigarettemanvintagepublic domainabstractPortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1191 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5540 x 5582 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736752/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736759/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736871/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737151/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch casting fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663744/female-witch-casting-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseFemale witch summoning fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664930/female-witch-summoning-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Gene Krupa, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734708/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735596/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736418/portrait-shelly-manne-ca-dec-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licensePortrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license