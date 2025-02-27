Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmenmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitPortrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. 