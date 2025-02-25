rawpixel
Portrait of Sarah Vaughan, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sarah Vaughan, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Perry Como, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Gracie Barry and Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Portrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Lena Horne and Lennie Hayton, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
