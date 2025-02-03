rawpixel
Portrait of Melvin G. Powell and Martha Scott in their home, Connecticut, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Steps to success poster template
Portrait of Melvin G. Powell and Martha Scott in their home, Connecticut, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Horse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Achieve your dream poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Horse championship ephemera remix background, editable design
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
Trophy iPhone wallpaper, sports illustration, editable design
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Hand holding trophy background, sports illustration, editable design
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3d certified lawyer & attorney editable design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
Trophy vintage illustration, gradient background, editable design
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
