Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpianosaxophone
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Joe Thomas, Eddie Wilcox, and Omer Simeon, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music & art blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music instruments doodle, white background, editable design
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Music instruments doodle, blue background, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Musical instruments doodle remix, editable design
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music doodle frame, white background, editable design
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Garden music poster template
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music instruments doodle border, editable design
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music frame doodle, blue background, editable design
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music frame doodle, white background, editable design
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music border, colorful doodle line art, editable design
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Musical instruments frame doodle, editable design
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
