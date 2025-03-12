rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwhite
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735784/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music flyer template, funky design
Music flyer template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lover poster template, funky design
Music lover poster template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Headphones editable mockup element
Headphones editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist cover template
Music playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735492/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music mood board, editable design
Music mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735926/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736791/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Music lover Facebook post template, colorful funky design
Music lover Facebook post template, colorful funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434631/imageView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle Instagram story template, funky design
Lifestyle Instagram story template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Listening to music, colorful customizable remix design
Listening to music, colorful customizable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735801/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license