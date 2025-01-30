rawpixel
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartmicrophonediamondvintagemusicpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Karaoke night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Open mic Instagram post template
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Singing battle Instagram post template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
