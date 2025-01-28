Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagewallmusicpublic domainportraitbrickStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5181 x 3993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiverse people standing together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998438/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786348/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & songs Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339567/music-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735648/portrait-the-stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523106/music-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786337/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome brick wall background, workspace designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513125/home-brick-wall-background-workspace-designView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786322/music-streaming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreatest songs story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339724/greatest-songs-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseGreatest songs Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339566/greatest-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & songs story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339917/music-songs-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStream Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339568/stream-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseNight club party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897316/night-club-party-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseStream story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339939/stream-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710093/music-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735749/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & songs blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339916/music-songs-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreatest songs blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339723/greatest-songs-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735656/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hanging photo frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15611941/editable-hanging-photo-frame-mockupView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735665/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseStream blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339940/stream-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license