Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitdrumPortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4036 x 5041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736018/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736771/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476846/drumming-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737011/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476885/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734867/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s music cassette poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493134/80s-music-cassette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737301/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366506/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s music cassette Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493131/80s-music-cassette-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s music cassette blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493132/80s-music-cassette-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736592/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577761/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734622/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735207/portrait-jack-costanzo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our band Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577756/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737492/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715658/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679239/music-rehearsal-studio-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436452/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic instrument Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436941/music-instrument-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735194/portrait-jack-costanzo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736580/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610356/music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusician for hire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436682/musician-for-hire-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734982/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license