Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitmarPortrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1169 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5438 x 5298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735907/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMetal album cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735494/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734457/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736222/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735893/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736294/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736447/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287801/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454964/music-band-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454967/music-band-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735516/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735926/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Morey Feld, and Mack Shopnick, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKaraoke night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789999/karaoke-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license