Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitstagePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1163 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5431 x 5605 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736452/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366534/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736082/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736026/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737298/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366647/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonitor screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114219/monitor-screen-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734548/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736801/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseIndie music festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859197/indie-music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754254/live-performance-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529104/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736408/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736046/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseKaraoke night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529106/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529101/rock-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePunk band playlist Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832711/punk-band-playlist-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736505/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license