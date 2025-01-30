rawpixel
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
City tour concert poster template
Portrait of Larry Adler and Paul Draper, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Busy business people walking
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people in a board room meeting
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
World tour blog banner template
Portrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Great punk music blog banner template
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Jazz music night poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
Business people in a board room meeting
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Nightclub blog banner template
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Editable musical people design element set
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
