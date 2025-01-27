Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitpianoPortrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1159 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5598 x 5794 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735654/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714056/music-lessons-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrivate music lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835804/private-music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835803/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479338/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379096/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736338/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic editable music collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884526/aesthetic-editable-music-collage-element-design-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398850/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665441/jazz-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736311/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735572/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540095/music-band-competition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540096/music-band-competition-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736729/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736664/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379097/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398865/solo-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665443/jazz-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737504/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license