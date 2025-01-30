rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainelectric guitarportrait
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735860/portrait-les-paul-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735841/portrait-les-paul-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210000/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Les Paul, Fat Tuesday, New York, N.Y., ca. 1980s by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, Fat Tuesday, New York, N.Y., ca. 1980s by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735478/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736346/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736558/portrait-carl-kress-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735442/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735950/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206545/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736573/portrait-carl-kress-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Content creator, editable collage remix design
Content creator, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341433/content-creator-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician png element, editable collage remix
Happy musician png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347722/happy-musician-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735379/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Social media, editable collage remix design
Social media, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341151/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons poster template, editable text and design
Guitar lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380318/guitar-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
3D musicians playing acoustic guitar editable remix
3D musicians playing acoustic guitar editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395602/musicians-playing-acoustic-guitar-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736464/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Guitarist needed Instagram post template, editable text
Guitarist needed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398024/guitarist-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Floyd Smith and Dick Wilson, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., not after 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Floyd Smith and Dick Wilson, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., not after 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734820/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512852/png-aesthetic-american-beige-backgroundView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734564/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license