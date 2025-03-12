rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
backgroundpeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736461/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735662/portrait-bart-varselona-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music editable poster template
Inner peace music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man, music 3d remix, editable design
Man, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210947/man-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734990/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music mood board, editable design
Music mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735376/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736389/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lgbtq man, music 3d remix, editable design
Lgbtq man, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211272/lgbtq-man-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735735/portrait-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734619/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music flyer template, funky design
Music flyer template, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206545/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736744/portrait-toby-tyler-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736875/portrait-george-weidler-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Black man, rainbow color, 3d remix, editable design
Black man, rainbow color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210992/black-man-rainbow-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jay Higginbotham, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jay Higginbotham, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735228/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license