rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instruments
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert poster template
Solo concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714145/solo-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637168/singer-rabbit-music-band-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737343/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637799/singer-rabbit-music-band-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395529/singing-man-with-girl-playing-guitar-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737626/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735073/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458760/singing-man-with-girl-playing-guitar-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast poster template and design
Women podcast poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license