Ernest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Lifestyle quote poster template, editable text
Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
End patriarchy poster template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Brand voice poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Gondola tours poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Visit Italy poster template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Poverty poster template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Lifestyle quote flyer template, editable design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
College poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Exam time poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Branding poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
