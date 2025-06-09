Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartbuildingvintagepublic domainvintage posterportraitposterErnest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 933 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5111 x 3972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736027/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736935/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737314/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePortrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736332/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7548194/lifestyle-quote-poster-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737177/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEnd patriarchy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13239914/end-patriarchy-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736368/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrand voice poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685101/brand-voice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseGondola tours poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220963/gondola-tours-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736257/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736397/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736405/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7548245/lifestyle-quote-flyer-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737100/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCollege poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577852/college-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735805/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736160/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExam time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736307/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11009590/branding-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736437/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license