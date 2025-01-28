rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentsaxophone
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737712/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736042/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737109/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736135/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Herb Abramson, National studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Herb Abramson, National studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735036/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735457/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735028/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734945/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735279/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519068/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734824/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435051/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735087/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714274/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736495/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637168/singer-rabbit-music-band-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735440/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license