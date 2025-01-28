rawpixel
Portrait of (Scoville) Toby Browne, Kenny Kersey, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Fess Williams, Freddie Moore, and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office…
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
