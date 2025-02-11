rawpixel
Portrait of Skitch Henderson, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Skitch Henderson and Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template design
Portrait of Paul Whiteman, Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
