Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New arrival blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage people walking art collage design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
Portrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Aesthetic blue background, woman border, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
