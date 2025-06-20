rawpixel
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
dogpeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwoman
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734784/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735650/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735233/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage portrait frame mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23903458/vintage-portrait-frame-mockup-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735127/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736298/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735498/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Service support dog Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507454/service-support-dog-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735318/portrait-chico-alvarez-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735189/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license