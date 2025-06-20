Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedogpeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomanPortrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1172 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5547 x 5678 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. 