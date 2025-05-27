rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpianonew
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736664/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736469/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736703/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737504/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital poster template
Piano recital poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735330/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson poster template
Music lesson poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736729/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template
Music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New release poster template, editable text and design
New release poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697431/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music instrument social story template, editable text
Music instrument social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703417/music-instrument-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music instrument Instagram post template, editable social media design
Music instrument Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703418/music-instrument-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835796/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music academy Instagram post template
Music academy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836673/music-academy-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737289/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music instrument blog banner template, editable design
Music instrument blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703415/music-instrument-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736653/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21731571/modern-concert-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736819/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736979/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano course Instagram post template
Piano course Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835793/piano-course-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735572/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license