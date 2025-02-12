rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagecrowdpublic domainportraitretro
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Charlie Jacobs, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Jacobs, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737520/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735684/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages Instagram post template
Vacation packages Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770663/vacation-packages-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people walking art collage design
Vintage people walking art collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582567/vintage-people-walking-art-collage-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736256/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages Instagram story template
Vacation packages Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770662/vacation-packages-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735102/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages blog banner template
Vacation packages blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770666/vacation-packages-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736266/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736173/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license