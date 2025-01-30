rawpixel
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3D red product backdrop editable mockup
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Rainbow product background mockup, colorful 3D, editable design
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Wooden aesthetic product backdrop
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
World tour blog banner template
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Great punk music blog banner template
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Carnival fun fair blog banner template
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Wooden aesthetic product backdrop
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people in a board room meeting
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Nightclub blog banner template
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Julius Grossman, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Exclusive interview Instagram post template
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
