rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
paperspeopleartmenmicrophonevintagepublic domainportrait
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789081/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902063/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737450/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735968/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735558/image-people-art-microphonesFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735058/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735018/portrait-ted-weems-winx-washington-dc-ca-1940-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735056/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735494/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable standup comedy, lifestyle collage remix
Editable standup comedy, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314444/editable-standup-comedy-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735517/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Standup comedy man background, creative entertainment collage, editable design
Standup comedy man background, creative entertainment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832333/standup-comedy-man-background-creative-entertainment-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737777/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Standup comedy background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Standup comedy background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072625/standup-comedy-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736288/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license