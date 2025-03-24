Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageteddypeopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitPortrait of Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Ray McKinley, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1167 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5598 x 5758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737446/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736211/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736601/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Eddie Sauter, and (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736181/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndie playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596609/indie-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley and Paul Kashian, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735765/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace music editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735364/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734867/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment media, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676112/entertainment-media-colorful-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919516/inner-peace-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141282/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736128/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970649/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license