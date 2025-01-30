Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusiccelebrationpublic domainportraitdrumsPortrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1184 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5292 x 5364 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. 