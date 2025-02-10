rawpixel
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Charlie Jacobs, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Healthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Healthy eating word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages Instagram post template
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage people walking art collage design
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Healthy eating png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Vacation packages Instagram story template
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vacation packages blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy Hour poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
