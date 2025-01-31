rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitspotlight
Live concert sticker, editable entertainment collage element remix
Live concert sticker, editable entertainment collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152892/live-concert-sticker-editable-entertainment-collage-element-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live concert iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix design
Live concert iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314558/live-concert-iphone-wallpaper-editable-entertainment-remix-designView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Female executives poster template, editable text and design
Female executives poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602762/female-executives-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737289/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735776/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14758330/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Jimmy Jones and Joe Thomas(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Jones and Joe Thomas(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735672/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909555/rock-alternative-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735003/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754254/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736819/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music festival background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Music festival background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072626/music-festival-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Sullivan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Sullivan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734974/portrait-joe-sullivan-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live concert Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
Live concert Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395949/live-concert-pinterest-pin-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736882/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template
Singers wanted Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live music concert background, creative entertainment collage, editable design
Live music concert background, creative entertainment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832343/live-music-concert-background-creative-entertainment-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Karaoke night Instagram post template
Karaoke night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735790/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188037/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736676/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license