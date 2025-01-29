Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemusical notespeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitnotesPortrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1160 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5489 x 5678 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChildren's music, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417363/childrens-music-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sy Oliver, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735815/portrait-oliver-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment media, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676112/entertainment-media-colorful-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's music png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433507/childrens-music-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734795/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734703/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642085/png-collage-art-elementView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735108/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422958/music-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic steaming word png element, editable woman with headphones collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339559/music-steaming-word-png-element-editable-woman-with-headphones-collage-remixView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734903/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422974/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729440/png-black-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681978/png-black-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342145/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362187/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342072/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736948/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341736/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman enjoying music, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642470/woman-enjoying-music-digital-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735241/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734656/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman enjoying music, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642576/woman-enjoying-music-digital-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, creative remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336901/woman-listening-music-creative-remixView licensePortrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736929/portrait-rod-raffel-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license