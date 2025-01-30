Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3897 x 5278 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sarah Vaughan, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734859/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734910/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735223/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734639/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sarah Vaughan, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736078/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737412/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734806/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView licensePortrait of Norma Sheppard, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736877/portrait-norma-sheppard-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734896/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736747/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736390/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735299/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736544/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735163/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735343/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736801/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license