Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
African American witch fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Home brick wall background, workspace design
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Portrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Overjoyed editable logo, line art design
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Home brick wall iPhone wallpaper
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's (basement), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Skitch Henderson and Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
