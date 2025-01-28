rawpixel
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day poster template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable retro groovy design element set
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
