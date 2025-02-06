Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domaincityportraitbusinessofficePortrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1161 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5489 x 5312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736549/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735899/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736425/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDigital Connection Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787751/digital-connection-effectView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman back from her business trip, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14953056/businesswoman-back-from-her-business-trip-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735392/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseCompany profile poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707598/company-profile-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a businesswoman in the office remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940107/portrait-businesswoman-the-office-remixView licenseDancers, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735312/dancers-nolas-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePNG element UAE investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903102/png-element-uae-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss in their office, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734562/image-people-art-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901323/busy-business-people-walkingView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707702/annual-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCompany profile social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707623/company-profile-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCompany profile Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707504/company-profile-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912403/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901235/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9133423/traveling-man-with-luggage-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesspeople walking, futuristic design, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668549/businesspeople-walking-futuristic-design-digital-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734950/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901821/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901830/busy-business-people-walkingView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUAE investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905332/uae-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Lee Sherman, Radio City Music Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735323/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license