Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Fess Williams, Freddie Moore, and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office…
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Classical music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
