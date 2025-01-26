Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintageshirtpublic domainportraitPortrait of Claude Thornhill, ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1191 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5511 x 5553 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737677/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill and Emil Terry(?), Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736946/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735966/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's black t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764351/mens-black-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable basic t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12359854/editable-basic-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737571/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMen's black t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748662/mens-black-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734801/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079075/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-apparelView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734776/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735073/portrait-stan-kenton-and-pete-rugolo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePolo t-shirt mockup, basic menswearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495371/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735260/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712473/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342910/editable-streetwear-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736524/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736791/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license