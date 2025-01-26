rawpixel
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Portrait of Claude Thornhill and Emil Terry(?), Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Men's black t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable basic t-shirt mockup fashion design
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Men's black t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable casual apparel
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
T-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Denim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
