Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogpeopleartvintagefurniturewallpublic domainportraitPortrait of Lilyann Carol, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1135 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5404 x 5715 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePortrait of Lilyann Carol, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735859/portrait-lilyann-carol-new-york-ny-ca-oct-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737109/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736135/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737061/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734910/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxed woman working from home on her laptop remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928121/relaxed-woman-working-from-home-her-laptop-remixView licensePortrait of Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737010/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734861/image-light-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, minimal home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825336/photo-frame-mockup-minimal-home-decorView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734784/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage portrait frame mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23903458/vintage-portrait-frame-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735119/image-background-dog-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman work from home during coronavirus pandemichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913238/woman-work-from-home-during-coronavirus-pandemicView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736186/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePortrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734833/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxed woman working from home on her laptop remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928124/relaxed-woman-working-from-home-her-laptop-remixView licensePortrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734849/portrait-gloria-king-new-york-ny-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734593/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman work from home during coronavirus pandemichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913167/woman-work-from-home-during-coronavirus-pandemicView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735223/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Les Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734485/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room wall mockup, vintage wildlife, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821447/living-room-wall-mockup-vintage-wildlife-editable-designView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman work from home during coronavirus pandemichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913205/woman-work-from-home-during-coronavirus-pandemicView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell and Claire Hogan, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licensePortrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734920/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license