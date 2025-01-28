Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1136 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5386 x 5690 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWireless headphone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735547/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735556/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736993/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677015/wireless-headphone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Joe Thomas, and Rex William Stewart, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736671/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765545/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677021/music-everywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817103/wireless-headphone-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817100/wireless-headphone-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Harry Carney, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735508/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseStream poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730042/stream-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737139/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sweatshirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837131/mens-sweatshirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736227/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210947/man-music-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734556/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696311/music-application-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737353/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sweatshirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837192/mens-sweatshirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730039/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald and Alberta Grusd, New Yorker Hotel, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTune in poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103210/tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license