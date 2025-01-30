rawpixel
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Macbeth (McDonald Augustus Fritz), Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night editable poster template
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
3D editable singer on stage remix
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Quiz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
