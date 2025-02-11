Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1069 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5381 x 6041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735781/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734776/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736739/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737332/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license