Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1119 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5561 x 5962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736483/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735674/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737716/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735931/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736495/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737340/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView licensePortrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830448/singers-wanted-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ben Webster, Bengasi, Washington, D.C., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736007/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377288/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTalk show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830290/talk-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736705/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517112/music-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license