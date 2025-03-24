rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitwoman
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736410/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736987/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919516/inner-peace-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736985/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736322/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927317/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676112/entertainment-media-colorful-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928885/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736305/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914773/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737041/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music editable poster template
Inner peace music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736766/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928791/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927845/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927485/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914764/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914775/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Headphones editable mockup element
Headphones editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737324/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license