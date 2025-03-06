Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalcrowdpublic domainportraitarchitecturePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5197 x 4004 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907544/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907623/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905219/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736046/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909760/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737298/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901556/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736408/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902011/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736082/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people standing together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998767/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691393/new-arrival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760983/city-tour-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, and Milt Orent, Mary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736118/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691399/new-arrival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFestival music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791269/festival-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727368/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735735/portrait-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691371/countdown-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737177/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691385/new-arrival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691374/countdown-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587615/new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736027/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license