rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Art Hodes, Pops Foster, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and George Luggi, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Portrait of Art Hodes, Pops Foster, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and George Luggi, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735642/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735444/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Harry Carney, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Carney, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735508/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734870/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735655/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734568/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735108/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736993/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734581/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license