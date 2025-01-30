rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitspotlight
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735835/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735560/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Indie music festival poster template, editable design
Indie music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859197/indie-music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754254/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Karaoke night Instagram post template
Karaoke night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734622/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template
Singers wanted Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736311/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734883/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734671/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736365/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14758330/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license