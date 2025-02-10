rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitsheet musicmusical instruments
Piano recital poster template
Piano recital poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735241/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736240/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson poster template
Music lesson poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template
Music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735943/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glenn Miller Orchestra(?), New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Glenn Miller Orchestra(?), New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735216/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736729/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737708/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735124/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music concert Instagram post template
Classical music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492808/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Music lesson book Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835792/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert poster template, editable text and design
Violin concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500737/violin-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Jerry Wald and Alberta Grusd, New Yorker Hotel, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Wald and Alberta Grusd, New Yorker Hotel, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book cover template
Music lesson book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447576/music-lesson-book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736589/portrait-irving-lasch-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737504/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music academy blog banner template
Music academy blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492835/music-academy-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488209/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license