Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwhitePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1188 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5598 x 5656 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736257/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736397/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736368/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735457/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735028/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePng man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737716/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735844/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737712/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover Facebook post template, colorful funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434631/imageView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735087/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735522/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license