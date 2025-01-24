Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitfashiontheaterstagePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3816 x 4804 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735148/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734793/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735152/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagic show carnival fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCircus show fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663196/circus-show-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735293/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735709/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737343/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMad hatter character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663430/mad-hatter-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735124/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEerie ghost character spooky Halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663341/eerie-ghost-character-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737526/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736281/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397216/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHijab pride Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537774/hijab-pride-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseTheater screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482375/theater-screen-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734786/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735039/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFemale leaders Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522950/female-leaders-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734973/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHijab Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522924/hijab-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735150/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license